BUCKSPORT — The third annual Bucksport Pride festival featuring music, speakers, resources, vendors and pizza is set for Sunday, June 18, from 1-6 p.m. on the waterfront.There will be musical performances by Myles Bullen, Random Ideas and 5th Fret.