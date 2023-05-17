News

fernald family 2016

In this 2016 file photo, Bob Fernald (right) stands with members of his family including Jim Fernald and Lauri Fernald, along with Jody Wolford-Tucker (left), who was then director of Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County.

 File photo

SOMESVILLE — Robert “Bob” Fernald, a lifelong resident of Somesville and an active funeral director for 63 years, died last Friday at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth. He was 89.

He attended Mount Desert schools, graduating from high school in Northeast Harbor in 1952. After studying at the New England Institute of Anatomy in Boston, he became a licensed funeral director and embalmer in Maine in 1955.

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you