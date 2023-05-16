News

Ellsworth Fire Department
ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Fire Department has been awarded a grant of $1,239,537.50 for its Firefighter Recruitment and Retention Program.

The grant will benefit Ellsworth as well as six other surrounding Hancock County communities — Dedham, Trenton, Lamoine, Mariaville, Hancock and Orland — to support the departments with "increasing, training and maintaining the number of front-line firefighters."

