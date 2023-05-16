ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Fire Department has been awarded a grant of $1,239,537.50 for its Firefighter Recruitment and Retention Program.
The grant will benefit Ellsworth as well as six other surrounding Hancock County communities — Dedham, Trenton, Lamoine, Mariaville, Hancock and Orland — to support the departments with "increasing, training and maintaining the number of front-line firefighters."
“We’re ecstatic,” Ellsworth Fire Chief Scott Guillerault said. “This is a huge monetary boost to all seven communities that are tied to this grant.”
The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant was awarded to Ellsworth through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The grant aims to aid in addressing the challenge of recruiting and retaining volunteer firefighters in regional departments; with the grant, up to $1.2 million in expenses tied to recruitment and training will be reimbursed to the Fire Department.
“The first thing we’re gonna do is, all the communities are going to come together and build an advisory committee so we can establish our goals and objectives moving forward,” Guillerault said. “The next step will be hiring a grant manager … and get them in here so we can start working on that.”
According to Guillerault, the funding will be expansive; the reimbursement will include the hiring of the grant manager, recruitment marketing and retention, annual physicals, additional advanced training, new gear, initial fire training and more.
The department’s goal is to bring in a total of 80 new volunteers across the different communities involved over the next four years.
“Once it’s in place and working, it should put a positive boost back into these communities to have the manpower that we’ve been struggling to find and hold onto for years,” Guillerault said.
