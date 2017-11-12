Wreath-making workshop Nov. 19

ORLAND — Learn how to make your own balsam fir wreath and take it home on Sunday, Nov. 19, from 12:30-3 p.m.

This workshop will take place at the Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery in East Orland and is for ages 8 to 88.

Wreath rings and wire and fir branches will be supplied; bring your own sturdy snips. Workshop participants are welcome to gather evergreen tips in the Great Pond Mountain Wildlands from 10-11:30 a.m., before the session begins.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Pre-register at 469-6929 or [email protected]