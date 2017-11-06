Wreath-laying ceremony Nov. 11

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club will hold a wreath-laying ceremony to honor all the men and women who have served in our nation’s armed forces.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Blue Star Marker, located 1/3 of a mile from the head of Mount Desert Island on Route 3. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

The Blue Star Memorial program began with the planting by the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs in 1944 as a living memorial to veterans of World War ll. The Blue Star Highway system covers thousands of miles across the Continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii.

The Bar Harbor Garden Club is a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine and National Garden Clubs Inc.