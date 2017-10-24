Woman’s Club to meet in Hancock

HANCOCK — The Hancock Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Hancock Community Center, 1416 U.S. Highway 1 in Hancock Village.

After a brief business meeting, there will be a presentation by a representative from Families First Community Center. Families First Community Center is a new program based in Ellsworth that provides housing for homeless families with minor children. Its mission is not just to provide temporary shelter, but to break the cycle of homelessness by equipping families with the skills they need to gain self-sufficiency.

The public is invited to attend this program and find out more about this new project.

For more information on this program or the Hancock Woman’s Club, call Mary Lou at 422-3756.