PENOBSCOT — Volunteers are being sought to help put on the town of Penobscot’s Thanksgiving Day dinner at the Penobscot United Methodist Church.

Help is needed to set up, cook, serve and clean up. To volunteer or to donate a pie, call Cyndi at 326-9653.

To have contributions picked up and delivered to the church or for more information on the dinner, call Jamie Sarnna at 326-9039.