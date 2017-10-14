Vietnam War film showing Oct. 21

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Public Library will host a free public screening of part two of Ken Burns’ documentary “The Vietnam War” on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m.

The Ellsworth Public Library was selected by the American Library Association to receive a grant for public performance rights as well as a programming kit for the 10-part documentary film series.

“The Vietnam War” tells the epic story of the conflict as it has never before been told on film. The film features testimony from nearly 80 witnesses, including many Americans who fought in the war and others who opposed it, as well as Vietnamese combatants and civilians from both the winning and losing sides.

For more information, call 667-6363 or visit www.ellsworth.lib.me.us.