Vietnam War film screening Oct. 13

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Public Library will host a free public screening of part one of Ken Burns’ “The Vietnam War” documentary at The Grand on Friday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m.

The screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session with author and Vietnam veteran Nick Mills.

The library will host screenings of the remaining nine episodes of the series at another location later in the fall.

In “The Vietnam War,” filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick tell the epic story of the conflict as it has never before been told on film. The film features testimony from nearly 80 witnesses, including many Americans who fought in the war and others who opposed it, as well as Vietnamese combatants and civilians from both the winning and losing sides.

All screenings will be free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.ellsworth.lib.me.us.