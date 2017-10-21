Vets Club hosting Halloween parties October 21, 2017 on Community Announcements FRANKLIN — The Franklin Veterans Club is hosting Halloween parties for kids and adults on Saturday, Oct. 28. The kids Halloween party will run from 3-6 p.m. There will be lots of games, a costume contest and lots of candy. The Halloween party for adults will run from 7-11 p.m. That event will include live music with Banned from Eden, a finger food contest, games, jello shots, giveaways and a costume contest. For more information, call 565-2977.