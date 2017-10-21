Vets Club hosting Halloween parties

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Veterans Club is hosting Halloween parties for kids and adults on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The kids Halloween party will run from 3-6 p.m. There will be lots of games, a costume contest and lots of candy.

The Halloween party for adults will run from 7-11 p.m.

That event will include live music with Banned from Eden, a finger food contest, games, jello shots, giveaways and a costume contest.

For more information, call 565-2977.