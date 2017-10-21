“Teen Lock-In” at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — Kids ages 12 to 17 are invited to a “Teen Lock-In” at the Blue Hill Public Library starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, complete with scary movies, games and food.

Space is limited and registration and a permission slip are required. Participants should be picked up by 9 a.m. Sunday.

Up to 20 teens will be supervised by Youth Librarian Libby Edwardson and two parent volunteers.

The library will again be celebrating Halloween with “Trick or Read” for children on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Kids in costume may stop in at the library anytime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and choose a free book.

Books for all ages of kids will be available, from board books for babies to chapter books for the older set.

There will be a photo booth for trick-or-treaters to photograph their costumes and get a copy of the photo via email.

For more information on either of these events, call the library at 374-5515.