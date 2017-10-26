Talks scheduled at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — Harborside resident Kipp Hopkins will share her “once in a lifetime” experience of being “discovered” through her blog by a Japanese reality show and invited to Japan in a talk on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. at the Blue Hill Public Library.

Interested in Japanese culture ever since she can remember, Hopkins had done a post about making Kamaboko (steamed fish cake) on her blog, “Washoku Day: Learning the Art of Japanese Cooking.”

She then got a call out of the blue from the Japanese TV show “Who Wants to Come to Japan,” and a week later, a TV crew visited her at home in Harborside.

Hopkins will describe her adventures along with a slide show and video clips. The presentation is free and open to everyone.

On Friday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m., Board Certified hypnotherapist Hugh Sadlier will give a presentation at the library titled “The Healing Power of Hypnosis.”

Sadlier will provide insights into the world of hypnosis, including history, theories, expectations and an explanation of the hypnotic process.

For more information on either of these events, contact the library at 374-5515.