Talk scheduled at SW Harbor Library

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Mineral exploration geologist Gary Moore has worked all over the United States, Canada, Mexico, South Africa and part of Australia. Now that he has retired he has come to enjoy the peace and tranquility of the wilderness of the unspoiled polar regions of the Earth.

Moore will give a talk titled “Polar Wanderings” at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 1:30 p.m.

Moore’s “polar fever” has taken him to parts of Iceland, Greenland and Spitsbergen in the north and South Georgia and Antarctic Peninsula in the south.

In this presentation, audience members will travel with Moore to snow-covered mountains, glaciers, icebergs and ice caves.

For more information, call the library at 244-7065.