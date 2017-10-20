Talk scheduled at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — On Friday, Oct. 27, at the Blue Hill Public Library, Hugh Curran will discuss ethical challenges and decision-making as humans try to respond to the needs of other species on Earth.

The talk is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Curran will share stories, legends and history on the relationship between non-human animals and people, using Celtic and Buddhist interpretations, philosophies and stories.

Born in a Gaelic-speaking part of Donegal, Ireland, Curran is a former Buddhist monastic and a former director of the Emmaus Homeless Shelter in Ellsworth. He has been teaching for 15 years at the University of Maine in the Peace and Reconciliation Studies program.

This program is being sponsored by Peninsula Peace & Justice and is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call 374-2357.