Talk on medicinal plants Nov. 9

BAR HARBOR — Certified herbalist and landscape gardener Brighid Doherty will speak at the Bar Harbor Garden Club’s monthly meeting at the Birch Bay Village Inn on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m.

Doherty will describe how you can incorporate some of her favorite medicinal plants (elder, comfrey, elecampane and more) into your garden. She’ll also discuss the medicinal and aesthetic uses of these plants.

Doherty has worked with medicinal herbs for the past 22 years. She lives in Deer Isle, where she has a landscape gardening business and teaches herbal medicine workshops.

This program is free and open to the public, but nonmembers are asked to reserve a seat. Refreshments will be served.

RSVP by email at [email protected] or by phone at 460-8496.