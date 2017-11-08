Talk on hawks at Schoodic Institute

WINTER HARBOR — In a talk on Thursday, Nov. 16, Seth Benz, the Schoodic Institute’s Bird Ecology Program director, will review 20-plus years of autumn hawk migration trends from Cadillac Mountain.

The Brown Bag Lunch Series program, titled “Hawks Over Acadia,” starts at noon in the institute’s Moore Auditorium.

Each fall from mid-August through mid October teams of observers document thousands of migrating raptors. Benz will discuss peak flights, date ranges and other changes in migration dynamics.

The presentation will also provide a primer on identifying hawks in flight.

Bring your lunch. No registration is required.

For more information, call 288-1310.