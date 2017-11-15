Talk on cyber threats Nov. 29

ELLSWORTH — A program titled “Staying Safe: Protecting Your Small Business from Cyber Threats” is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 9-11 a.m. at the Hancock County UMaine Extension Office.

On an almost daily basis, new cyber threats and scams continue to dominate the news. Threats to critical and sensitive data are increasing and they are posing real threats to businesses and consumers.

This free workshop will present participants with an overview of the types of real-life risks and emerging threats small businesses owners face every day.

The workshop will focus on how business owners can protect their business and its customers with easy-to-implement security recommendations.

Pre-registration is required by calling 667-8212 or emailing [email protected].