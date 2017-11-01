Talk on bumble bees in Lamoine Nov. 8

LAMOINE — The Lamoine Conservation Commission is presenting a talk titled “Bumble Bees in Maine: Their Biology and Status” on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Lamoine Consolidated School.

Francis Drummond, professor of insect ecology at the University of Maine, will talk about his research on Maine bumble bees, their importance and their future as well as threats posed by disease, pesticides and climate change.

Light refreshments will be served.