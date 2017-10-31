Tai chi classes in Bucksport

BUCKSPORT — Healthy Acadia is offering an eight-week “Tai Chi for Rehabilitation” course in Bucksport on Thursdays from Nov. 2 through Dec. 28.

The course sessions will be held at the Bucksport Regional Health Center, 110 Broadway, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. While the classes are free, a $5 donation is suggested.

This evidence-based course uses a step-by-step teaching method that makes tai chi easy and fun to learn.

Healthy Acadia also offers “Tai Chi for Health” sessions at the Moore Community Center, 133 State Street, Ellsworth, on an ongoing basis. Intermediate classes meet on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m.; a beginner level class will be offered on Thursdays from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. starting Nov. 9.

To enroll in classes offered in Ellsworth or Bucksport, email [email protected] or call 667-7171.