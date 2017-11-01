Surry Garden Club meeting Nov. 8

SURRY — The Surry Garden Club will hold its November meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Rural Hall located on the Surry Road (Route 172).

The guest speaker will be Ellen Gibson of Maine AgrAbility. She will be giving a presentation titled “Gardening Forever.”

Gardening, as good as it is, can take its toll on the body. Aging, back pain, arthritis and other physical issues can limit our ability to do the things we would like to do.

Topics will include the difference between physical activity and exercise, practical suggestions for working smarter, how to conserve energy, ways to avoid slips, trips and falls and universal design.

Gibson will demonstrate ergonomic garden tools and techniques to make gardening easier on the body.

The meeting is open to the public and visitors are welcome. There will be a short business meeting before the presentation and light refreshments will follow the talk.

For more information, call Dave at 667-4260.