Supper, film at Moore Library

STEUBEN — The Henry D. Moore Library and Parish House in Steuben will host its annual soup and chowder supper on Friday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m.

Volunteer cooks and bakers will provide all of the items on the menu. Proceeds will benefit the library and community center.

The library also will be hosting a film showing of “Wonder Woman” at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

Admission is free and refreshments will be sold by donation.

For more information on either of these events, call 546-7301 or visit www.moorelibrary.org.