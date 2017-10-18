Spaghetti supper in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE — A spaghetti supper will be served on Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the vestry at the West Brooksville Congregational Church, UCC.

There will be continuous serving from 5-6:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to attend.

The menu will include spaghetti with a choice of meat, marinara or spinach pesto sauce, tossed salad, bread and ice cream sundaes for dessert.

Admission is by donation to benefit hurricane relief. The church is located at 1597 Coastal Road in West Brooksville.