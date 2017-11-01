Spaghetti dinner in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE — The Brooksville Elementary School eighth grade class will be holding a spaghetti dinner on Friday, Nov. 3, from 5-6 p.m. at the school.

The purpose of the dinner is to raise funds for the class trip to Quebec and graduation. There will be spaghetti with choice of sauces, hot dogs and beans, tossed salad, rolls, beverages and apple crisp for dessert.

The cost is $7 per person or $20 for a family of four or more. Entertainment will include skits put on by the seventh- and eighth-graders celebrating the history of Brooksville at 6:30, after the dinner.

For more information, call the school at 326-8500.