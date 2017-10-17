Schoodic Institute hosting talk

WINTER HARBOR — Schoodic Institute invites the public to a presentation on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. by Dwayne Shaw, director of the Downeast Salmon Federation.

Shaw’s talk is titled “Avian Piscivores and the Rivers That Once Fed Them.”

Shaw will discuss various ways that birders can become involved in ecosystem restoration.

Shaw has led the development of the federation’s fisheries and land conservation programs since 1989, beginning with the removal of the Pleasant River dam and the renovation of the facility as a hatchery and fisheries research center in Columbia Falls.

The program will take place in the Moore Auditorium on the institute’s campus.

For more information, call 288-1310.