Schoodic bird watch scheduled Nov. 28

WINTER HARBOR — All are welcome to join Schoodic Institute Bird Ecology Program Director Seth Benz on Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m.-noon to find birds along the Schoodic auto loop.

Catch the last flocks of autumn migrants and welcome winter arrivals. Learn how to use and extract information from eBird.

Meet at the Schoodic Point parking lot in Winter Harbor. This program is free, but registration is required, as space is limited.

Call Michelle at 288-1356 to register or for more information.