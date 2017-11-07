Retired teachers meeting Nov. 14

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Retired Teachers Association will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 11:30 a.m. at the Friends in Action Senior Center in Ellsworth.

Ellsworth City Manager David Cole will speak on “Ellsworth Growth.” Members can either bring their own lunch or order lunch at the center.

Lunch costs $8 for those age 60 and over and $7 for those who complete the required forms. Lunch orders will be accepted the day before the meeting at 664-6016.

For more information, call Jane Holloway at 288-5439.