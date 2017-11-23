Rabbit sanctuary hosting open house

LAMOINE — The Cottontail Cottage Rabbit Rescue is hosting a Christmas open house on Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Bunny Barn will be beautifully decorated for the season, and the bunnies will be ready to meet the community.

This free event is a fundraiser and awareness event for the community to learn about the rescue and the joys of house rabbits.

Visitors will get to meet the adoptable and sanctuary rabbits and get guided tours of the Bunny Barn. There will also be free crafts and activities for kids, cookies, coffee and hot chocolate, plus Christmas crafts and gifts, as well as handmade Maine Christmas wreaths for sale.

All money raised goes to help save and care for rescue rabbits.

Cottontail Cottage is located at 21 Cottontail Lane in Lamoine.

For more information, visit www.ccrabbitrescue.org.