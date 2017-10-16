Pumpkin Festival in Southwest Harbor October 16, 2017 on Community Announcements SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Pumpkin carving, a family Halloween show and scary stories are among the activities scheduled at the Southwest Harbor Public Library’s Pumpkin Festival on Thursday, Oct. 26. Carving will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. That will be followed by the Mad Science of Maine Spooktacular Halloween Show at 6 and a jack-o-lantern display with hot cider, popcorn and music. For more information, call the library at 244-7065.