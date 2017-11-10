Program on bats scheduled Nov. 17

ELLSWORTH — Downeast Audubon will present a talk titled “Maine’s Bats: Ecology and Conservation of a Secretive Guild” on Friday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Moore Community Center in Ellsworth.

The speaker is Cory Mosby, the small mammal biologist for Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Mosby’s first exposure to working with bats was while employed as a biologist for Grand Canyon National Park, and he became instantly enamored with this diverse and poorly understood group of mammals.

Having been with the department since 2015, he has worked to build his knowledge of bat ecology, the management issues they face and how to address these issues in Maine.

This program provides a background on the natural history of Maine’s eight bat species. It will also examine their status in the face of white-nose syndrome and other concerns, and the research efforts occurring in Maine by multiple entities to address the conservation and recovery of bats.

For more information, call 664-4400.