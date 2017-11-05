Potluck scheduled in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE — All are invited to a special potluck event at the Reversing Falls Sanctuary in Brooksville titled “The Radical Love of Ordinary Food: Celebrating Avis.”

Those attending are asked to bring a special food, a story and a recipe to share in remembrance of the late Avis Poole (1918-2007).

The event will run from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12. The sanctuary is located at 818 Bagaduce Road in Brooksville.

For more information, visit www.reversingfalls.org.