Political forum at COA Nov. 7

BAR HARBOR — The benefits of greater cooperation among lawmakers from different parties will be discussed by State Sen. Brian Langley (R-Hancock County) and State Rep. Brian Hubbell (D-Bar Harbor) in an open conversation at College of the Atlantic on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the college’s Thomas S. Gates Community Center and is free and open to the public.

Langley and Hubbell will discuss the challenges of and opportunities for working across the aisle and will share some thoughts on how to increase cooperation and bipartisanship at all levels of government.

The conversation will be facilitated by Jamie McKown, the COA James Russell Wiggins Chair in Government and Polity.

