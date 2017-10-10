Pickup parade in Brooksville Sunday

BROOKSVILLE — On Sunday, Oct. 15, Brooksville, as part of the town’s 200th anniversary celebration, is hosting a pickup parade recognizing first responders.

All proceeds from the event will be divided among the local fire department, the Peninsula Ambulance Corps (Blue Hill), the Memorial Ambulance Company (Deer Isle) and LifeFlight of Maine.

The entry fee is $15. Pre-registration entries will sign in between 9 and 10:45 a.m. at the Brooksville Elementary School. From there they will be directed to line up on South Wharf and Wharf roads.

The parade will start at 11 and proceed north onto Coastal Road (Route 176) then travel onto Bagaduce Road (Route 175). At the end, the parade will turn right, back onto Coastal Road and continue on past Walker’s Pond, through Buck’s Harbor, eventually making a full circle ending back at the school grounds, 1527 Coastal Road.

For more information, call 326-4518 or email [email protected]