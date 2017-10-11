Palliative care forum Oct. 18 October 11, 2017 on Community Announcements MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library and Mount Desert Island Hospital organization are co-hosting an open community conversation about palliative care and serious illness. Palliative Care Conversations will be held at the Northeast Harbor Library on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 5-7 p.m. This discussion group will offer participants an open and safe space to examine end-of-life issues and to better understand the different palliative care options available. Refreshments will be provided. There is no fee to attend. For more information, call 812-8662.