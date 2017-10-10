Open house on Bucksport mill property’s future set for Oct. 17

BUCKSPORT — What will be the future of the former Verso paper mill property?

The town of Bucksport is hosting an open house for the A.D.A.P.T. Bucksport Project, which is being funded by a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Community members will be able to share their ideas for the redevelopment of the 274 acres of land now owned by American Iron & Metal (AIM) on Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Heart & Soul headquarters at 72 Main St. in Bucksport.