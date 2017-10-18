New coffeehouse for seniors starting

BLUE HILL — Beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 25, the “Visit with Friends Coffeehouse for Seniors” will meet each Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at the Blue Hill Congregational Church in Fisher Hall.

Hosted by Friends in Action of Ellsworth, the coffeehouse is open to all seniors in the Blue Hill area as a way for people to get out into the community and to enjoy friendships old and new.

Coffee, tea and a simple continental breakfast are offered free of charge to participants.

The Blue Hill coffeehouse is the second such program for Friends in Action. The first “Visit with Friends Coffeehouse” began in 2008 and meets on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at the Senior Center in Ellsworth.

All seniors are welcome to participate in the new coffeehouse.

For more information or to inquire about transportation or volunteering, email [email protected]or call the Friends in Action office at 664-6016.