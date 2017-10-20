Land conservation talk Oct. 27

BAR HARBOR — What does land conservation mean for Mount Desert Island? Misha Mytar of Maine Coast Heritage Trust will discuss that topic at Acadia Senior College’s Food for Thought program at Birch Bay Village on Friday, Oct. 27.

Through a narrated slideshow, Mytar will give an overview of the trust’s conservation lands in the MDI region. Find out what has been accomplished, current projects, and future plans for land conservation in the area.

Mytar is the trust’s project manager for MDI. She works with landowners and partners on land protection and community planning projects.

The lecture runs from noon to 1 p.m. and is free. A hot buffet lunch is available at 11:30 a.m. for $11. Reservations, required for either, must be received by noon on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Contact Acadia Senior College at 288-9500 or [email protected] for more information.