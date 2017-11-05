Holiday craft fair in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — Blue Hill Consolidated School will host its annual holiday craft fair, sponsored by the BHCS Boosters, on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the BHCS gym and cafe.

Tables will include art, handcrafts, jewelry, quilts, soap, photography, wreaths, African crafts and much more.

There will be refreshments for sale plus music and a raffle. The event is free and open to the public.

Contact Rebecca Conable for more information at [email protected] or 669-5134.