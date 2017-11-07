Healthy Acadia event Nov. 14

ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia is hosting a potluck and information session titled “Building a Recovery Community” on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Your Place Inc. on Old Mill Road in Ellsworth.

Are you interested in helping those seeking recovery? Would you be interested in becoming a Healthy Acadia volunteer and giving back to families, friends and communities that have been affected by substance use disorders? If so, join Healthy Acadia’s substance prevention specialists for this event.

Participants will meet others who are interested in promoting recovery, discuss recovery supports and building a recovery community and explore ways to develop and become involved in a Recovery Resource Network in Hancock County.

For more information, contact Denise Black at [email protected] or call 667-7171, ext. 15.