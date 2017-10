CHERRYFIELD — The Cherryfield Fire Department is holding a haunted hayride on Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21, from 6-10 p.m. at the Blueberry Circle, Route 193 in Cherryfield.

Concessions will be provided by the Cherryfield eighth grade class. Admission is $8 for ages 12-adult and $4 for children under 12.

One dollar from every ticket sale will be donated to www.Haileyhugs.org.