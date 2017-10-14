Harvest supper at Halcyon Grange

BLUE HILL — The Halcyon Grange is hosting its annual pig roast and harvest supper on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Roast pork from Quill’s End Farm will be served along with a harvest supper with all the fixings from local farms, orchards and gardens, including cole slaw, potato salad, carrots, baked beans, applesauce and homemade pies.

Music with Mike and Susie Fay begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by supper at 5.

A live auction with Jim Schatz starts at 6. The auction will include items donated from local businesses, farms and services. There will also be a raffle drawing of a Farm Market Basket filled with meats, veggies and baked goods from members’ farms and kitchens. Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five. Tickets are available from any Grange member, at the Quill’s End farm store or at the Peninsula Harvest Festival at Mainescape on Oct. 14.

The suggested donation for the supper is $15 for adults and $5 for children. Small children eat free.