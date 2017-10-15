Harvest supper in Blue Hill Oct. 21

BLUE HILL — The First Baptist Church of Blue Hill will host its annual Harvest Home Supper on Saturday, Oct. 21. There will be seatings at 5 and 6 p.m.

The menu includes roast turkey with all the fixings, rolls and a wide selection of pies for dessert. All proceeds will benefit the fuel assistance program for families in the community.

Admission is $11 for adults, $10 for seniors and $6 for children under 12.

For reservations, call 374-9943 and leave a message.