HANCOCK — The Union Congregational Church, 1368 Route 1 in Hancock, is holding a rummage and book sale on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Gently used clothing for men, women and children will be available for purchase. Clothing accessories, bedding, towels, curtains and fabric also will be sold, as well as books and puzzles.

For more information, call 422-3100.