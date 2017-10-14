Halloween fun in Stonington Oct. 28

STONINGTON — On Saturday, Oct. 28, the town of Stonington will be celebrating Halloween with events for the whole family at Spooktacular Saturday.

The day begins at 9 a.m. at the Island Community Center with pumpkin decorating and costume awards before the Trick or Treat Parade begins at 10.

The parade route will run from the community center to West Main Street to Pink Street through downtown Stonington, where local businesses will be handing out candy.

After the parade, head back to the community center for various family-friendly Halloween activities.

The event will conclude with a free screening of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at 11:30 a.m. at the Stonington Opera House.

For more information, email [email protected], visit www.operahousearts.org or call 367-2788.