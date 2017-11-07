Great Pond hike with dogs Nov. 12

ORLAND — Local dog walkers can bring their four-legged friends to hike with other dogs and humans at the Great Pond Trust Valley Road on Sunday, Nov. 12. Hikers and their dogs will meet at 10 a.m. at the road’s south gate, which is located on Route 1. The hike will be 2.6 miles total.

Hikers must pay $20 to register. The event is part of a fundraiser for the construction of a dog park near the Orland Community Center. All dogs must be on a leash and hikers must bring bags to clean up after their pets. Hikers are asked to bring no more than two dogs per human, and to bring only dog-friendly dogs.

To register, contact Kristina Bowden at 479-5656 or [email protected] For more information or questions, contact Mike Malenfant or Karen Lanpher at 469-7691.