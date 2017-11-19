Gilley Museum hosting workshop

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Wendell Gilley Museum is offering a printmaking workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Artist and teacher Bethany Hanson and carver Steve Valleau will lead participants through the reduction block printing process.

Participants will carve their own stamp and ink a set of holiday cards to send or share as gifts. Prints will also be displayed at the Gilley’s open house and carving show on Dec. 10.

All materials will be provided, though participants are encouraged to bring an idea for the image they would like to craft, whether it be a winter bird or other festive theme.

Pre-registration is required for the limited spaces. The workshop fee is $15 for museum members and $20 for nonmembers.

For more information, call 244-7555 or visit www.wendellgilleymuseum.org.