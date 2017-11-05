Garden club to host talk Nov. 14

ELLSWORTH — On Tuesday, Nov. 14, the Ellsworth Garden Club will be hosting another program in its series of educational talks and workshops in support of the development of a Green Plan for the city of Ellsworth.

The program, titled “Invasive Aliens in Your Backyard,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Moore Community Center in Ellsworth.

The speaker will be Jesse Wheeler, Exotic Plant Management Program coordinator for Acadia National Park. He will outline the dangers presented by these invasive species to our native habitats, native wildlife and to people.

Wheeler will provide a handout to help people recognize invasive species and provide examples of how they are being eliminated in Acadia National Park as well as how home and business owners can address them on their properties.

All are welcome to attend and refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Mary Blackstone at 667-8878.