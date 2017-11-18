Free screening of “The Vietnam War”

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Public Library is sponsoring a free public screening of part seven of Ken Burns’ “The Vietnam War” documentary on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. at the Moore Community Center.

The Ellsworth Public Library was selected by the American Library Association to receive a grant for public performance rights as well as a programming kit for the 10-part documentary film series.

In “The Vietnam War,” filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick tell the epic story of the conflict as it has never before been told on film. The film features testimony from nearly 80 witnesses, including many Americans who fought in the war and others who opposed it, as well as Vietnamese combatants and civilians from both the winning and losing sides.

For more information, visit www.ellsworth.lib.me.us.