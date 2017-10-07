Free puppet show in Blue Hill Oct. 14

BLUE HILL — The public is invited to a free performance by Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers of “Everybody Loves Pirates” on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. at the Bay School’s Emlen Hall.

The performance is being sponsored by the Blue Hill Public Library. The show is about Lucy and her pal Little Chucky, who are searching for buried treasure, but a gang of bumbling pirates keeps getting in the way. The kids get some help from their new ocean-dwelling friends, including enthusiastic superhero Lobster Boy, his reluctant sidekick Crabby and an overgrown sea monkey.

Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers is a small puppetry troupe based in Bar Harbor consisting of three siblings — Erik and Brian Torbeck and Robin Erlandsen. Founded in 2000, Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers has performed at fairs, festivals, libraries and theaters in the United States and Canada.

For more information, call the Blue Hill Public Library at 374-5515.