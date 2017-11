ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Elks Lodge invites all veterans to a free day of meals on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Breakfast will be served from 6-9 a.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs and fries will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., followed by a spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m.

For more information, call 667-7987.