Franklin News of Neighbors

The Franklin Veterans Club has been very busy planning activities and events, including a free Halloween party this Saturday, Oct. 28. From 3-6 p.m., all kids are invited to come and enjoy trick or treating and other fun activities. Following the kids’ party, from 7-11 p.m., there will be a free Halloween adult party. There is no cover charge, but donations are welcome.

If you are looking ahead, Nov. 2 is the Veterans Club meeting night at 6:30, preceded by a potluck at 5:30. On Nov. 3, the club will host a potluck and juke box night that is open to the public. Then, on Saturday, Nov. 4, the Veterans Club is hosting its famous prime rib dinner. The cost is just $25 per person and it is “all you can eat.” This is a popular night, and making reservations is recommended by calling 565-2977.

Did you know the Franklin Public Library is open year-round? After receiving a generous grant from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation, many repairs and updates necessary to winterize the library are being made.

Hours of operation are Tuesdays 3-6 p.m., Wednesdays noon-3 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Fridays 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Every first Wednesday of the month there is a senior tea and talk held at 1 p.m., so mark your calendars for next Wednesday, Nov. 1, and please plan to attend. On Fridays, the library is pleased to provide a K-5 after-school program from 2:15-4:30. Every Saturday morning from 9:30-11:30 is a children’s story and activity time. With these activities, more being planned and the updating of free Wi-Fi, the library is a wonderful resource to our town.

If you are looking for something fun and not-so-scary for your kids for Halloween, the Franklin Library is hosting a Not-So-Scary Tales from 6-7pm at the Library on October 31st. Bring a flashlight and blanket or chair and be ready for some tales on the lawn. There is also trick or treating at the Library, so please plan to join the fun!