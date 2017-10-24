Franklin News of Neighbors October 24, 2017 by Jenna Shorey on Community Announcements The Franklin Veterans Club has been very busy planning activities and events, including a free Halloween party this Saturday, Oct. 28. From 3-6 p.m., all kids are invited to come and enjoy trick or treating and other fun activities. Following the kids’ party, from 7-11 p.m., there will be a free Halloween adult party. There is no cover charge, but donations are welcome. If you are looking ahead, Nov. 2 is the Veterans Club meeting night at 6:30, preceded by a potluck at 5:30. On Nov. 3, the club will host a potluck and juke box night that is open to the public. Then, on Saturday, Nov. 4, the Veterans Club is hosting its famous prime rib dinner. The cost is just $25 per person and it is “all you can eat.” This is a popular night, and making reservations is recommended by calling 565-2977. Did you know the Franklin Public Library is open year-round? After receiving a generous grant from the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation, many repairs and updates necessary to winterize the library are being made. Hours of operation are Tuesdays 3-6 p.m., Wednesdays noon-3 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Fridays 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Every first Wednesday of the month there is a senior tea and talk held at 1 p.m., so mark your calendars for next Wednesday, Nov. 1, and please plan to attend. On Fridays, the library is pleased to provide a K-5 after-school program from 2:15-4:30. Every Saturday morning from 9:30-11:30 is a children’s story and activity time. With these activities, more being planned and the updating of free Wi-Fi, the library is a wonderful resource to our town. If you are looking for something fun and not-so-scary for your kids for Halloween, the Franklin Library is hosting a Not-So-Scary Tales from 6-7pm at the Library on October 31st. Bring a flashlight and blanket or chair and be ready for some tales on the lawn. There is also trick or treating at the Library, so please plan to join the fun! Bio Latest Posts Jenna Shorey Latest posts by Jenna Shorey (see all) Franklin News of Neighbors - October 24, 2017 Franklin News of Neighbors - September 29, 2017